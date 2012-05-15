FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Plains farmland values continue to soar - KC Fed
May 15, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

US Plains farmland values continue to soar - KC Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - Farmland prices in the U.S. Plains states rose 25 to 30 percent from a year ago, reaching record highs as strong farm income buoyed by higher grain prices bolstered demand for farmland, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Tuesday.

While the value of non-irrigated crop land jumped 25 percent, irrigated farm prices jumped more than 30 percent from the first quarter of 2011 to a new high for the bank’s quarterly bankers’ survey. Ranchland values surged 16 percent as high feed costs lifted the demand for pasture.

“District farmland value gains accelerated in the first quarter even as record-high farmland values enticed more landowners to sell. For the first time since the survey began in the late 1970s, the annual value of District cropland rose more than 20 percent for two consecutive years,” the Kansas City Fed said.

The KC Fed surveys 235 bankers in its district, an area that includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

