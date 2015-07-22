FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York panel recommends hiking minimum fast-food wage to $15/hr -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

New York panel recommends hiking minimum fast-food wage to $15/hr -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The New York State wage board recommended raising fast-food worker pay to $15 per hour in New York City by 2018, CNBC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The wage board recommended that the $15 pay be extended to the entire state by 2021, CNBC said. (bit.ly/1RRrJ3r)

The hike will boost entry-level pay from its current $8.75 per hour level at restaurants owned by companies including McDonald’s Corp, Burger King and Wendy’s Corp.

The panel had been formed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to review the minimum wage for the state’s 180,000 fast-food workers.

The New York State Department of Labor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.