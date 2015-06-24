FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollywood theme park opens "Fast & Furious" racing ride
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hollywood theme park opens "Fast & Furious" racing ride

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - Universal Studios Hollywood opens a new ride dedicated to the hit “Fast & Furious” franchise on Wednesday, offering fans the chance to get behind the wheel to experience their own street car races at the theme park.

Using special effects and 3D-HD imagery on what it calls “the world’s most expansive 360 degree screens”, Universal Studios said its new “Fast & Furious - Supercharged” ride throws fans into a high speed car chase exceeding 120 miles per hour.

Featuring original cast members of the popular franchise, it has been dubbed the finale to the theme park’s behind-the-scenes Studio Tour.

“Fast & Furious” actors Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jason Statham attended the red carpet premiere on Tuesday night, which saw a car crash through a billboard to mark the opening.

“When you put people in a theatre or (they watch) a blue ray DVD, they are watching in the comfort of their home,” Gibson said. “But to physically be inside a tram car and experience your favourite franchise as a theme park ride, it definitely raises the bar.” (Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.