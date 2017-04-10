FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. FCC chair wants to end effort to allow cellphone use in air
April 10, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. FCC chair wants to end effort to allow cellphone use in air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said Monday he is proposing to end a 2013 regulatory proceeding that had sought to lift the ban on mobile phones on U.S. airlines.

The FCC had said in 2013 it would consider allowing air travelers to make mobile phone calls, but never finalized it. "I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

