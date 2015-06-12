U.S. broadcasters lose case against FCC's airwaves auction rules

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal court of appeals on Friday ruled against the National Association of Broadcasters, which had challenged elements of the Federal Communications Commission’s rules for the large auction of airwaves planned for 2016.

In the so-called incentive auction, TV stations would volunteer to give up the valuable radio frequencies they own to the FCC, which will repackage and auction them off to wireless carriers, which are clamoring for faster speeds and better services for their devices.

The NAB and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had challenged some of the FCC’s auction rules, concerned about the impact of the auction on stations whether or not they choose to participate. One issue was the change in methodology used to predict local television coverage areas and the population served.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday found the challenge without merit.

“Petitioners argue that certain Commission decisions announced in the orders conflict with the Spectrum Act or are otherwise arbitrary and capricious. We deny the petitions for review and sustain the Commission’s orders,” Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote in the opinion for the three-judge panel.

The case is National Association of Broadcasters v. FCC, et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 14-1154.