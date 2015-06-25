FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC chair proposes changes to small-business discount rules
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC chair proposes changes to small-business discount rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday proposed changes to the rules for government airwaves auctions to prevent big companies from tapping a discount program intended for small businesses.

The program rules drew fresh scrutiny earlier this year after two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp qualified for $3 billion in discounts in the FCC’s latest auction of wireless spectrum. The issue is particularly important as the FCC prepares for what is expected to be its most complex and biggest auction yet in 2016.

Wheeler’s proposal would cap the discount for small businesses at $150 million and for rural service providers at $10 million for the 2016 auction. It also would prohibit joint bidding agreements that involve a shared bidding strategy and multiple auction applications by parties with common controlling interests, with certain exceptions.

The five-member FCC is expected to vote on the proposal at its July 16 meeting. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)

