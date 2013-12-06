FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC delays incentive auction of airwaves to mid-2015
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FCC delays incentive auction of airwaves to mid-2015

Alina Selyukh

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission plans to hold the so-called incentive auction of airwaves for mid-2015, confirming a long-expected delay from the original plan to hold the sale in 2014, the agency chairman announced on Friday.

The FCC is now drafting the rules to reshuffle the ownership of valuable frequencies that are increasingly needed to satisfy demand from data-hungry devices.

As part of the auction, the FCC would offer broadcasters incentives to give up control of airwaves and then sell them to

telecommunications companies such as Verizon Communication Inc, AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc..

The process has been a challenge because of the complex engineering and political ramifications, including a vocal push from smaller wireless carriers for limitations on how much spectrum the larger companies can acquire at the auction.

“As any responsible manager knows, managing a complex undertaking such as this also requires an ongoing commitment to continuously and honestly assess its readiness and its project plan. I believe we can conduct a successful auction in the middle of 2015,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a blog post on Friday. (fcc.us/19m1fvB)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.