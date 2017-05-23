FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCC will not take any action against CBS' 'Colbert' show
May 23, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 3 months ago

FCC will not take any action against CBS' 'Colbert' show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it will not impose any fine or take any action after receiving thousands of complaints about a May 1 broadcast of CBS Corp's "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Talk show comedian Stephen Colbert made a joke about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was bleeped before airing, which prompted complaints and a campaign on social media to convince CBS to fire Colbert. FCC spokesman Neil Grace said Tuesday the agency has reviewed the complaints and "concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC's rules." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

