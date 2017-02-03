WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing
inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered
by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp
, T-Mobile USA Inc undertaken during the Obama
administration without taking any action.
Under Democratic control, the FCC had sent letters raising
concerns about whether some data practices by AT&T and Verizon
violated net neutrality rules. It had also sent a letter to
Comcast about its "Stream TV" service in 2015, and a letter to
T Mobile USA asking about its "Binge On" service.
In new letters to the companies, the FCC said it was closing
the inquiries.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)