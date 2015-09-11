U.S. FCC says First National Bank and Lyft broke rules on automated texts

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said it put F.N.B. Corporation, also known as First National Bank, and the ride-sharing company Lyft Inc., on notice that they have violated laws and rules intended to protect consumers against unwanted auto-dialed text messages.

The commission said both companies had violated commission rules related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, with First National Bank requiring online banking and Apple Pay customers to receive telemarketing texts and Lyft barring customers from its service if they opt out of marketing calls and texts.

“We urge any company that unlawfully conditions its service on consent to unwanted marketing calls and texts to act swiftly to change its policies,” said Travis LeBlanc, chief of the FCC Enforcement Bureau, in a statement.

The citations serve as warnings, and the commission can now impose sanctions, including monetary penalties, if the companies continue to break the rules, the FCC said. By law, the FCC must first issue a citation before proposing a forfeiture, it said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)