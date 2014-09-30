FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC votes unanimously to repeal sports TV blackout rule
September 30, 2014

U.S. FCC votes unanimously to repeal sports TV blackout rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to eliminate a decades-old rule that has prohibited pay-TV providers from airing some home sports games, such as NFL football games, if the tickets to those games did not sell out.

The 1975 rule, originally meant to ensure that television broadcasts of sports games did not hurt local ticket sales, has banned cable and satellite providers from airing sports games in their home markets if a league or a team required that all or most of the tickets be sold before the game can be shown on TV.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh

