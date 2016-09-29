FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FCC will delay final vote on pay TV box reform
September 29, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

FCC will delay final vote on pay TV box reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it would delay a final vote on a landmark reform of the $20 billion a year set top box market that was set for Thursday.

The three Democrats on the commission said in a joint statement that they backed the idea of allowing users to drop the boxes but are "working to resolve the remaining technical and legal issues." FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has touted his plan to allow tens of millions of U.S. pay TV subscribers to ditch costly set-top boxes and access video programming online, but it's come under fierce criticism from cable companies and programmers.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
