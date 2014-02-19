U.S. telecom regulator will write new 'Open Internet' rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will once again seek to set rules that make sure broadband providers do not discriminate or block any content on the Internet, a senior FCC official said on Wednesday.

The FCC will not appeal a U.S. court decision last month that rejected a previous version of these rules because of the way the FCC had classified broadband providers, the official said.

But the court said the commission does have the authority to regulate broadband access under Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and the FCC will use that authority to review how it can bring back non-discrimination and no-blocking regulations while complying with the court order. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)