U.S. FCC commissioner Robert McDowell to step down
March 20, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. FCC commissioner Robert McDowell to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commissioner Robert McDowell, the senior member of the agency’s Republican minority, announced on Wednesday he will leave the office in coming weeks.

Appointed by then-President George W. Bush in 2006, McDowell wraps up his tenure that had a particular focus on promoting less regulation, free Internet and lower costs.

McDowell said he had no immediate career plans.

“I have absolutely no plans other than to take my family on a much needed vacation starting this weekend,” he said at the FCC’s open meeting.

“This is not a time for farewells. I‘m just announcing my plans to step down some time soon.”

