4 months ago
U.S. FCC chairman to propose reversing 'net neutrality' rules
April 26, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. FCC chairman to propose reversing 'net neutrality' rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is proposing to overturn the landmark 2015 Obama-era net neutrality rules, setting off a fight over the future of the internet, according to an FCC official.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is speaking Wednesday "to announce his proposal to roll back the massive Internet regulatory regime" issued under the Obama administration, according to an FCC official email seen by Reuters. "This will be accomplished through an open and transparent rulemaking proceeding to reverse heavy-handed" regulations that classified internet service much like a utility. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

