6 months ago
U.S. FCC blocks stricter broadband privacy rules from taking effect
March 1, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. FCC blocks stricter broadband privacy rules from taking effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked some Obama administration rules approved last year that would have subjected broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc , Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc .

The FCC blocked rules aimed at protecting personal consumer data that had been scheduled to take effect on Thursday. The FCC said in a statement the move would "provide time for the FCC to work with the (Federal Trade Commission) to create a comprehensive and consistent framework for protecting Americans’ online privacy." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

