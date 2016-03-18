FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC says it receives 104 bids to participate in spectrum auction
March 18, 2016 / 7:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. FCC says it receives 104 bids to participate in spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it has received 104 applications to take part in an auction of valuable low-frequency airwaves relinquished by TV broadcasters.

The FCC said 69 applications are complete and 35 are incomplete. The bidders including many wireless companies who want to use those airwaves to build new networks or improve existing coverage, and others.

The government plays the middleman in the auction designed so broadcasters are incentivized to sell at the lowest rates and telecom companies are encouraged to buy at the highest rates. The government keeps a large part of the difference.

The applicants include a subsidiary of Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T and Liberty Global NV and many U.S. rural carriers. Some applications were filed by individuals, partnerships, consortiums or other corporate entities and ownership of the entities won’ be publicly known until Monday. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Malathi Nayak)

