U.S. FCC says it receives 104 bids to participate in spectrum auction

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday that it had received 104 applications to take part in an auction of valuable low-frequency airwaves relinquished by TV broadcasters, including many wireless companies who want to use the airwaves to build new networks or improve existing coverage.

The government plays the middleman in the auction designed so broadcasters are incentivized to sell at the lowest rates and telecom companies are encouraged to buy at the highest rates. The government keeps a large part of the difference.

The FCC said 69 applications are complete and 35 are incomplete. The incomplete applicants have until April 6 to finish their application.

The applicants include subsidiaries of Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T, T-Mobile US Inc and Liberty Global Plc and many U.S. rural carriers. Some applications were filed by individuals, partnerships, consortiums or other corporate entities and ownership of the entities will not be publicly known until Monday.

Also applying to bid is Puerto Rico Telephone Company Inc, a firm owned by Mexican telecom giant America Movil SAB, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim.

In an FCC filing from February seen by Reuters, Liberty’s subsidiary “Liberty Spectrum Inc” told the agency that it may bid on one or more blocks of low-frequency spectrum in the auction to potentially provide mobile wireless services in Puerto Rico. Liberty Global, headquartered in London and backed by cable pioneer John Malone, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Malone’s Liberty Broadband Corp. backs U.S.-based pay-TV provider Charter Communications Inc, which appeared on Friday to be absent from the FCC’s list although more details could emerge on Monday once the agency releases the auction applications. Charter’s chief executive has said in recent weeks participation in the auction was unlikely.

Comcast Corp and Dish Network Corp both said previously they planned to bid.

A person familiar with the bids said that cable company Comcast had bid through a company with a different name. Comcast did not respond to a request for comment.

Silicon Valley investment firm Social Capital has said it will take part and filed an application, while the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp and Alphabet Inc, which participated but did not buy in a 2008 auction, have said they are sitting out.

Analysts forecast that the upcoming auction could fetch proceeds in the $15 billion to $45 billion range, but they expect bidders to be less aggressive than in the FCC’s last auction, the “AWS-3 auction,” which ended last year and set a record of $44.9 billion in bids.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said earlier this month that he was “encouraged by the strong interest that we have seen both from broadcasters interested in selling their spectrum and the broad assortment of parties interested in buying it.”

Separately, the FCC said Friday that a decision by a federal appeals court late Thursday to allow Latina Broadcasters to provisionally participate in the auction that begins March 29 will not delay the auction.

The FCC in February denied Latina Broadcasters application to participate.