FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC denies new limits on AT&T, Verizon in 2016 auction
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC denies new limits on AT&T, Verizon in 2016 auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to reject a T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a government auction next year.

T-Mobile’s petition had sought stricter limitations for AT&T Inc’s and Verizon Communications Inc’s participation in the auction of low-frequency airwaves, which are highly prized for their strength and reach.

Reuters previously reported that agency staff had found existing restrictions were sufficient to ensure that smaller carriers are given a chance to outbid AT&T and Verizon, which already dominate those low frequencies. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.