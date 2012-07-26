FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-US FDA panel endorses drug for age-related eye problem
July 26, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-US FDA panel endorses drug for age-related eye problem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday recommended ThromboGenics NV’s ocriplasmin as a treatment for vitreomacular adhesion, an aging-related vision problem that can lead to blindness.

The FDA advisory committee of outside experts concludedthat the injectable drug, with the proposed trade name Jetrea, helped enough people in clinical trials to warrant a favorable review, despite evidence of adverse effects including eye pain, swelling and blurred vision.

Several panel members recommended further studies to monitor safety and determine more fully the drug’s effectiveness.

The recommendations will now be considered by U.S. health regulators, who must decide whether to approve the treatment for sale in the United States.

The Belgian biotech company’s shares closed 4.82 percent lower at 23.30 euros before the panel voted on the drug.

The company has secured a deal to sell ocriplasmin in 40 countries outside the United States through Novartis AG’s opthalmic division, Alcon.

ThromboGenics plans to market the product itself within the United States.

