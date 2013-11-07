FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA moves to ban trans fats, citing health risks
November 7, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FDA moves to ban trans fats, citing health risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a proposal to ban partially hydrogenated oils as no longer “generally recognized as safe,” a move it says reflects the health risks associated with the consumption of trans fat.

Under the proposal, which will be subject to a public comment period, partially hydrogenated oils would become food additives subject to pre-market approval by the FDA.

Foods containing unapproved food additives are considered adulterated under U.S. law, meaning they cannot legally be sold, the FDA said in a release.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

