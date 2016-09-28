FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says bank leaders must be held accountable for wrongdoing
September 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen says bank leaders must be held accountable for wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said Wall Street bank executives must face consequences for wrongdoing at any level at the bank.

"Senior management has a responsibility and it's essential that they be held accountable," Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee when asked about the Wells Fargo scandal.

Federal banking regulators are mulling national standards to control bank compensation but meanwhile bank executives must face consequences if their bank acts improperly, Yellen said. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

