Fed names regional bank chairs for 2016

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board on Friday named the chairs and deputy chairs of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks for 2016. The Fed’s Washington-based board appoints three of the nine directors at each of the regional banks and selects the chair and deputy chair from among them.

The appointments for 2016 are:

Boston - John F. Fish, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Suffolk Construction Company, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, named Chair. Gary L. Gottlieb, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Partners In Health, Boston, Massachusetts, named Deputy Chair.

New York - Emily K. Rafferty, President Emerita, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, New York, renamed Chair. Sara Horowitz, Executive Director, Freelancers Union, Brooklyn, New York, renamed Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia - Michael J. Angelakis, Senior Advisor - Executive Management Committee, Comcast Corporation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, named Chair. Brian McNeill, President and Chief Executive Officer, TouchPoint, Inc., Concordville, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Cleveland - Christopher M. Connor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Cleveland, Ohio, renamed Chair. John P. Surma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Retired), United States Steel Corporation, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.

Richmond - Russell C. Lindner, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Forge Company, Washington, D.C., renamed Chair. Margaret G. Lewis, President, HCA Capital Division (Retired), Richmond, Virginia, renamed Deputy Chair.

Atlanta - Thomas A. Fanning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Company, Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Chair. Michael J. Jackson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, AutoNation, Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, renamed Deputy Chair.

Chicago - Greg Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Schaumburg, Illinois, renamed Chair. Anne R. Pramaggiore, President and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd, Chicago, Illinois, renamed Deputy Chair.

St. Louis - Rakesh Sachdev, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sigma-Aldrich, St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair. Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, named Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis - MayKao Y. Hang, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul, Minnesota, named Chair. Kendall J. Powell, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, General Mills, Minneapolis, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.

Kansas City - Steve Maestas, Chief Executive Officer, Maestas Development Group, Albuquerque, New Mexico, renamed Chair. Rose M. Washington, Executive Director, Tulsa Economic Development Corporation, Tulsa, Oklahoma, renamed Deputy Chair.

Dallas - Renu Khator, Chancellor/President, University of Houston System/University of Houston, Houston, Texas, renamed Chair. Matthew K. Rose, Executive Chairman, BNSF Railway Company, Fort Worth, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.

San Francisco - Roy A. Vallee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Retired), Avnet, Inc., Phoenix, Arizona, renamed Chair. Alexander R. Mehran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sunset Development Company, San Ramon, California, renamed Deputy Chair. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)