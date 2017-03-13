Atlanta Fed taps housing expert, former board economist Bostic

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.

The appointment of Bostic, 50, comes amid calls for the Fed to diversify its leadership. He will become the only African American among Fed policymakers. From 2009 to 2012 he was an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he spearheaded efforts against housing discrimination based on sexual orientation. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)