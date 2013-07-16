Fed awards $11.91 billion in 28-day term deposits at 0.26000 pct

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it conducted a fixed-rate offering of term deposits on July 15 with full allotment of tenders through its Term Deposit Facility. It said the operation offered 28-day term deposits at an interest rate of 0.26000 percent. Following are results of the operation: TD operation ID: F31 Total amount awarded: $11,913,100,000 Number of participants: 25 The Fed said awarded deposits will settle on July 18, 2013, and will mature on August 15, 2013. The interest rate of 0.26000 will apply to all awarded deposits.