Fed awards $11.91 billion in 28-day term deposits at 0.26000 pct
July 16, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Fed awards $11.91 billion in 28-day term deposits at 0.26000 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on
Tuesday it conducted a fixed-rate offering of term deposits on
July 15 with full allotment of tenders through its Term Deposit
Facility.
    It said the operation offered 28-day term deposits at an
interest rate of 0.26000 percent.
    Following are results of the operation:
    TD operation ID: F31
    Total amount awarded: $11,913,100,000
    Number of participants: 25
    The Fed said awarded deposits will settle on July 18, 2013,
and will mature on August 15, 2013. The interest rate of 0.26000
will apply to all awarded deposits.

