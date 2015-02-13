FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher says "Audit the Fed" bill would bend monetary policy
February 13, 2015

Fed's Fisher says "Audit the Fed" bill would bend monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher on Friday let loose a volley of criticism against proposed federal legislation that would subject the U.S. central bank to unprecendented scrutiny of its policy decisions.

“‘Audit the Fed’ is nothing more than an attempt to bend monetary policy to the will of politicians,” Fisher said, referring to the bill, proposed by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, by its nickname. “Paul is misguided. I can think of nothing that can do more damage to the prosperity of this country.”

Fisher said the Fed is already audited, and that while it needs reform, changes should take the form of redistributing voting power among regional Fed bank presidents and reassigning supervision of big banks to supervisors outside the district where the banks are headquartered. (Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

