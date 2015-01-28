FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senator Rand Paul re-introduces "Audit the Fed" bill
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senator Rand Paul re-introduces "Audit the Fed" bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Rand Paul, a Republican Senator from Kentucky and a potential 2016 presidential candidate, re-introduced a bill on Wednesday that would expose monetary policy discussions and decisions to a Congressional audit.

The Fed’s monetary policy deliberations are currently exempt from Government Accountability Office audits, though the Fed itself is subject to various government reviews.

Paul’s move to re-introduce the bill, along with 30 co-sponsors, comes as Republican lawmakers and some Democrats increase pressure on the U.S. central bank to rein in its authority and increase transparency, in the wake of the broad regulatory powers and stimulus measures it adopted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.