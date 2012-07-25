FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House passes Fed audit bill; measure seen dying in Senate
July 25, 2012 / 7:07 PM / in 5 years

US House passes Fed audit bill; measure seen dying in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday o verwhelmingly approved legislation to subject Federal Reserve monetary policy to audit scrutiny, a measure that is expected to die in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The legislation written by Republican representative Ron Paul, who rode his long crusade against the Fed to a presidential bid and grass-roots folk-hero status, passed the House by a 327-98 vote, exceeding a required two thirds majority. Some 89 Democrats joined 238 Republicans in approving it.

