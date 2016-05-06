FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' RCBC accepts resignation of its president
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Philippines' RCBC accepts resignation of its president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 6 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp said it has accepted the resignation of its president, Lorenzo Tan, even as it cleared the official of any liabilities in connection with the $81-million money laundering scandal.

The resignation of Tan took effect on Friday.

RCBC is at the centre of a Senate investigation into a cyber heist in which $81 million was stolen from the Bangladesh central bank’s account at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of New York and allegedly deposited in the Philippine bank. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
