Bangladesh central bank governor resigns over heist

DHAKA, March 15 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s central bank governor Atiur Rahman said on Tuesday he had resigned after $81 million was stolen from the bank’s account at the New York Fed in one of the largest cyber heists in history.

Rahman told Reuters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had accepted his resignation.

Unknown hackers breached the computer systems of Bangladesh Bank and transferred $81 million from its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to casinos in the Philippines between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. (Reporting by Serajul Qadir; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)