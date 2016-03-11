SWIFT working with Bangladesh Bank on 'internal operational issue' after hack

BOSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The SWIFT bank messaging service said in a statement on Friday that it was working with Bangladesh’s central bank “to resolve an internal operational issue at the central bank.”

It added that “SWIFT’s core messaging services were not impacted by the issue and continued to work as normal.”

A SWIFT spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the brief statement, which was issued in the wake of a massive cyber heist at Bangladesh’s central bank. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)