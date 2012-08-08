UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed extends comment period for Basel III

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has extended the comment period for proposed bank capital rules to carry out an international agreement known as Basel III.

Basel III is the cornerstone of efforts by international regulators following the 2007-2009 financial crisis to make sure the global banking system is more resilient.

The proposed rules were published by the U.S. central bank in June. The Fed said Wednesday the comment deadline was extended to Oct. 22 from Sept. 7.

The proposal largely rejects pleas by the U.S. banking industry to soften parts of the new standards.

They would force banks to rely more on equity than debt to fund themselves so that they are able to better withstand significant losses.

“The comment period was extended to allow interested persons more time to understand, evaluate and prepare comments on the proposals,” the Fed said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after a group of state banking organizations asked the Fed and the other U.S. banking regulatory agencies for an extension.

“We want to provide and need to provide you with the very best information possible,” the bankers wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

But others are asking the Fed for more than just added time to weigh in.

A bipartisan pair of senators have called on the Fed to impose even tougher standards on the largest banks.

“The surcharge on the mega banks should be high enough that it will either incent them to become smaller or help to ensure they can weather the next crisis without another taxpayer bailout,” Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican David Vitter wrote in a letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday.

Their comments echo the growing push for tougher rules after major banking scandals, from a widening probe into manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate to JPMorgan Chase & Co’s multibillion dollar losses on a botched hedge.

The Basel accord, which is to be phased in from 2013 through 2019, will require banks to maintain top-quality capital equivalent to 7 percent of their risk-bearing assets, about three times what they are required to hold under existing rules.

On top of that, however, 28 global “systemic” banks may have to hold up to an additional 2.5 percent buffer.

It is up to each country to write rules to implement the Basel agreement for its banks.

U.S. banks have pushed regulators to allow them to count more heavily mortgage servicing rights and the unrealized gains and losses of certain securities toward their capital requirements than allowed by Basel III, but the Fed’s draft rule closely follows the international agreement.