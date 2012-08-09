FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke's father, retired pharmacist, dies at age 85
August 9, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

Bernanke's father, retired pharmacist, dies at age 85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s father, retired pharmacist Philip Bernanke, died on Wednesday at the age of 85.

In a speech in 2007, Bernanke talked about his father, who retired to Charlotte, North Carolina after several decades in the central bank chief’s home town of Dillon, South Carolina.

“Dillon had very few doctors at the time, so a lot of people came to my dad and uncle for advice on basic health matters. They became known to their customers as ‘Dr. Phil’ and ‘Dr. Mort,'” said Bernanke, whose son is studying to be a doctor.

Philip Bernanke met his wife Edna while they were attending different campuses of the University of North Carolina. They later settled in Dillon because Philip Bernanke’s father bought a drugstore there in 1941. Philip Bernanke and his brother later followed in their father’s footsteps as town pharmacists, Ben Bernanke said in the 2007 speech.

According to the J.B. Tallent funeral home in Charlotte, Philip Bernanke served in the U.S. Navy in the last year of World War II.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
