UPDATE 1-Bernanke-US dealing with short-run challenges-CNBC
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Bernanke-US dealing with short-run challenges-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said o n T uesday the U.S. economy is still dealing with “important challenges” in the short run and the country’s high unemployment rate creates problems for everyone.

Still, Bernanke told CNBC television, the country’s longer-term prospects are “very good,” and things will ultimately normalize.

“The economy is still very challenging. Unemployment is still high and that creates problems for everybody,” the Fed chairman said at the George Washington University School of Business, minutes before giving the first of four lectures offered as part of an undergraduate course.

