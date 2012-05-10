FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke-U.S. banking system healthier after crisis
May 10, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Bernanke-U.S. banking system healthier after crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Thursday the U.S. banking system has made substantial progress toward becoming healthier since the financial crisis but noted there still were problem lending areas.

“Conditions in the banking system -- and the financial sector more broadly -- have improved significantly in the past few years,” he told a banking conference in Chicago.

Speaking by teleconference from Washington, he noted that the capital and liquidity position of banks have been strengthened but said home mortgage lending continues to be very tight.

