HIGHLIGHTS-Bernanke's Q&A testimony to Senate panel

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Below are highlights from the question and answer session of a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifying on monetary policy and the U.S. economy. Bernanke repeated the prepared testimony he delivered on Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee. BERNANKE ON STUDENT DEBT AND FINANCIAL STABILITY: "The amount of student debt is large, it's over a trillion dollars. At this point, I think that it's not particularly likely to cause any sharp instability of the sort we saw in the last few years." BERNANKE ON NOT THREATENING CONGRESS WITH HIGHER RATES: "I don't think we should be in a position of trying to threaten Congress with higher interest rates or something like that." BERNANKE ON MONETARY POLICY AND FINANCIAL STABILITY: "The relationship between monetary policy and financial stability is a complicated one...very low rates for a sustained period can lead to reach for yield and other risky behavior. We are trying to address that primarily through regulation, through oversight, through monitoring, and that's our first line of defense, certainly, for dealing with those sorts of issues." BERNANKE ON NEED FOR CONTINUED MONETARY ACCOMMODATION: "With inflation below target and with unemployment still quite high - and by some measures with unemployment in some ways being even too optimistic a measure of the state of the labor market... - both sides of our statutory mandate are suggesting that we need to maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy for the foreseeable future. And that's what we intend to do." BERNANKE ON THE FED'S BALANCE SHEET: "Ultimately we will stop rolling over and reinvesting the securities and then they will begin to run off and then the balance sheet will start to come down. We have done a lot of scenario analysis, of course, and allowing the securities to run off at a certain point when the economy is strong enough does not delay (balance sheet) normalization by very much." We are "certainly not (expecting winding down of balance sheet) until we get to the rate increase part of the ... sequence that I described to you and there, again, we are not planning at this point to sell any MBS, what we would be doing is at some point allowing the maturing securities just to run off and not replacing them." BERNANKE ON HOUSING: "One of the risks that we face now is that there is still a pretty significant part of the population that is having considerable difficulty accessing mortgage credit even though they may have the financial wherewithal to be worthy of that credit." BERNANKE ON ASSESSING RISKS OF QUANTITATIVE EASING: "There are costs and risks to QE and we are watching those carefully. We've said in our statement that one of the considerations that we're looking at in every meeting is the efficiency and costs of this program and we do a benefit cost analysis and we discuss the benefits of additional purchases." BERNANKE ON REASONS BEHIND HIGHER LONGER-TERM RATES: "There has been some better economic news. As investors see brighter prospects ahead, interest rates tend to rise. For example we saw a relatively good labor market report, which was accompanied by a pretty sharp increase in interest rates." "The second reason for increases in rates is probably the unwinding of leveraged and perhaps excessively risky positions in the market. It's probably a good thing to have that happen, although the tightening that's associated with that is unwelcome. But at least the benefit of that is that some concerns about building financial risks are mitigated in that way and probably make some FOMC participants comfortable with this tool going forward."