HIGHLIGHTS-Bernanke's Q&A testimony to congressional panel
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Bernanke's Q&A testimony to congressional panel

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22(Reuters) - Below are highlights of the question and
answer session of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on the U.S.
economy to the congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.

 
    
    BERNANKE ON WHETHER HE WOULD SERVE A THIRD TERM: 
    "I am not prepared to answer that question now." 
    
    BERNANKE ON POLICY'S IMPACT ON HIGH MARKET LEVELS: 
    Currently high market levels "may be because the market thinks that monetary
policy is creating more profits and growth."
    
    BERNANKE ON TIGHT MORTGAGE LENDING:
    "If you can get a mortgage ... the payments are low and affordability is
high. 
    "I agree with you ... that mortgage lending is still too tight. There's a
number of reasons for that: excessive conservatism on the part of the banks,
some uncertainty about regulation - there's still work to be done to clarify the
securitization rules, for example, the need for GSE reform and other things;
fear of put backs that the banks still have. 
    "I think over time, particularly as house prices go up a bit, that mortgage
lending will become a little bit more accessible to a broader range of people,
but right now it's still relatively tight." 
    
    BERNANKE ON MARKET VALUATIONS, MODEST RISK OF BUBBLES:
    "To this point our sense is that major asset prices like stock prices and
corporate bond prices are not inconsistent with the fundamentals."
    "In thinking about risk to financial stability you also have to look at
things like leverage, credit growth and other indicators that suggest not only
is there some mispricing going on but that mispricing has the possibility of
greatly damaging the broader financial system, and we're not seeing that at this
point. So at this point ... our sense is that those issues are still relatively
modest, but they require very close attention and we will continue to do that." 
    
    BERNANKE ON BANKS THAT ARE "TOO BIG TO FAIL":
    "I think that many of the suggestions to break them up have either involved
relatively small changes or a form of Glass Steagall. I think Glass Steagall is
not the solution because as we saw in the crisis, investment banks (and)
commercial banks separately got into serious trouble. 
    "So I think that we are doing a lot of things which I don't have time to go
through - through Dodd Frank, through Basel III, through orderly liquidation
authority and other authorities - to move in the right direction toward
addressing too-big-to-fail.
    "And as I have said, if we don't feel after some additional work here that
we have addressed that problem, I would certainly be supportive of additional
steps. I think the best direction is probably requiring the largest firms to
hold more capital proportionally."
    
    BERNANKE ON NO MBS SALES IN EXIT:
    "We have not updated the exit strategy we put out two years ago, which
included sales of MBS, and as I said, we have not done that yet and so the
committee has not officially communicated our plans there, but I will say that
we have done a lot of work on this, and I personally believe that we could exit
without selling any MBS, because most of them will run off in a reasonable
period, but decision has not been taken, and we will certainly let people know
it when it is taken."
    
    BERNANKE ON CONCERNS ABOUT FINANCIAL STABILITY:
    "I would say that (concern) has increased a bit. We have greatly increased
our monitoring and attention to these issues ... to ascertain both whether there
is a sign of frothiness or bubbles and moreover what exposure there is in the
sense of high leverage or other kinds of vulnerabilities if a frothy asset price
were to reverse, what implications would that have for the broader economy."
    "So we're paying close attention to that."
    
    BERNANKE ON JAPAN'S POLICIES:
    "We are supportive of Japan's policies and I would make two observations.
One is that under their current plan, the Bank of Japan's balance sheet as a
share of GDP will be three times larger than the Fed's, just to give you a sense
of proportion. And secondly, though, that the actions they have taken seem to be
having fairly dramatic effects, both on financial markets but also on - so far
as we can tell - on some aspects of the real economy. And I take that as a bit
more evidence that these policies do have effects on the economy."
    
    BERNANKE ON INFLATION BEING TOO LOW:
    "I would point out that even though we have a dual mandate, that inflation
if anything is a little bit too low. Inflation has been very low; the dollar has
been strong. We have not in any way failed on that responsibility."
    
    BERNANKE ON FISCAL RESTRAINT:
    "The slowness of the recovery can be explained by a number of important
headwinds, including the after-effects of the financial crisis, developments in
Europe, the problems with the housing market and very importantly the fact that
fiscal policy for the last few years has actually been a significant headwind to
recovery rather than a supporting tailwind.
    "And I would submit that without monetary policy's aggressive actions, that
this economy's recovery would be much weaker than it has been. ... I fully
realize the importance of budgetary responsibility, but I would argue that it's
not responsible to focus all of the restraint on the very near term, and do
nothing about the long term, which is where most of the problems exist. 
    
    BERNANKE ON EVENTUAL EASING FLOW OF ASSET PURCHASES:
    "The program relates the flow of asset purchases to the economic outlook. As
the economic outlook - and particularly the outlook for the labor market -
improves in a real and sustainable way, the committee will gradually reduce the
flow of purchases.
    "I want to be very clear that a step to reduce the flow of purchases would
not be an automatic, mechanistic process of ending the program. Rather, any
change in the flow of purchases would depend on the incoming data and our
assessment of how the labor market and inflation are evolving."    

    BERNANKE ON TIMING OF ADJUSTING PURCHASES:
    "If we see continued improvement and we have confidence that that's going to
be sustained then we could in the next few meetings ... take a step down in our
pace of purchases. If we do that it would not mean that we are automatically
aiming towards a complete wind down. Rather we would be looking beyond that to
see how the economy evolves and we could either raise or lower our pace of
purchases going forward."
    "I don't know" was his answer when asked if purchases would be lowered
before the Labor Day holiday, which is Sept. 2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
