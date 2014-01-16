FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Bernanke says quantitative easing, forward guidance 'helpful'
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Bernanke says quantitative easing, forward guidance 'helpful'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - In his last planned public remarks as head of the U.S. central bank, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he believes the controversial steps he took to pull the economy from its deep slump were effective, with few of the costs that many feared.

During his tenure, Bernanke pushed the Fed far into unconventional territory, not only slashing short-term interest rates to zero and keeping them there since December 2008, but providing long-term “forward guidance” on how long the Fed will keep interest rates low.

And in a second unprecedented move, he quadrupled the Fed’s balance sheet to $4 trillion through three rounds of bond-buying aimed at lowering long-term rates and spurring hiring.

“I do think by the way that they both have been helpful,” Bernanke said at a Brookings Institution event.

The only credible potential cost of quantitative easing, he said, is the risk of financial instability, and at this point, worries about financial instability should not keep the Fed from delivering accommodation that the economy needs, he said.

Other potential costs, like inflation, have not emerged, he said.

Janet Yellen, currently Fed vice chair, will take the reins as Fed chair on Feb. 1, just after the Fed’s first policy-setting meeting of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.