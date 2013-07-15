FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke's testimony to be released at 1230 GMT on Wednesday
July 15, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bernanke's testimony to be released at 1230 GMT on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee said on Monday it would release Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s prepared testimony on monetary policy on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

The testimony will be prepared for delivery to a semi-annual hearing on monetary policy and the economy that begins at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

The early release of the testimony is a departure from prior practice; the committee said it was taking the step to allow members of the committee to review the testimony before the hearing begins.

