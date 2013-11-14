FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bernanke: Important to prevent inflation from falling too low
November 14, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bernanke: Important to prevent inflation from falling too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank would remain alert to preventing inflation from declining too far from the Fed’s goal of 2 percent.

“As you know, my term comes to an end in a few months, and I wish I was leaving with the unemployment rate at 5 percent instead of 7 percent,” he told a teacher town hall meeting in Washington. Bernanke’s term as Fed chief expires on Jan. 31.

“But we have done, I think, a good bit to support this recovery,” he said. “And it is important that we continue to provide the necessary support to help put people back to work and keep inflation from falling too low.” (Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Leslie Adler)

