Bernanke written Senate testimony repeats prepared remarks to House
July 18, 2013 / 2:37 PM / in 4 years

Bernanke written Senate testimony repeats prepared remarks to House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was set to deliver written remarks to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday that were virtually identical to prepared remarks he gave the day before to the House Financial Services Committee, a Senate aide said.

Following his statement, the chairman will answer questions from senators about the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy, in what could be his final congressional testimony.

Bernanke has made no public comment about his future plans, but is widely expected to step down when his term at the Fed’s helm ends in January.

