FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bernanke: Fed looking "very carefully" at policy thresholds
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Bernanke: Fed looking "very carefully" at policy thresholds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday that adopting numerical thresholds for unemployment and inflation could be a “very promising” step to develop the Fed’s communication strategy, but stressed that it was still under discussion.

“This is something we are looking at very carefully,” Bernanke told the New York Economic Club after delivering a speech, noting that it would help guide public expectations about future Fed policy and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

“This is a very promising direction, we continue to look at it,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.