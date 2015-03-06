FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed seen hiking rates in June or Sept-BlackRock
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 6, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed seen hiking rates in June or Sept-BlackRock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin raising policy rates in June or September following a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. jobs which showed the jobless rate falling to a 6-1/2 year low in February, a top bond manager at BlackRock said on Friday.

“All signs point to the Fed beginning its normalization of rates, with an initial policy rate increase, either in June or in September, and we are quite convinced it will occur this year,” Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income at the New York-based firm which is also the world’s biggest asset manager, said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.