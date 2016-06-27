Treasury yields predict interest rates best, Fed study shows

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 (Reuters) - If you want to know where U.S. interest rates are heading, don’t bother to try to figure out how much slack there is in the economy, or whether inflation is rising back toward the Fed’s 2-percent goal.

All you need to do, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, is track the rates that investors are paying on U.S. government debt at different maturities.

The so-called Treasury yield curve, the Fed researchers found, “contains all the relevant information” for forecasting future interest rates.

“(I)mportant macroeconomic variables, such as measures of economic slack and underlying price inflation in the economy, are essentially spanned by the level and slope of the yield curve,” wrote Michael Bauer and James Hamilton, the first an economist at the San Francisco Fed, and the latter a professor at the University of California, San Diego. “(B)ond markets quickly and efficiently incorporate all relevant information, and there is no puzzling predictive power of macro variables beyond what is contained in current interest rates.”