UPDATE 1-Brainard says Fed faces limits in its financial stability role



By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is only in the early stages of developing a set of macroprudential tools to ensure financial stability and faces limits because of the divided nature of U.S. financial sector oversight, Fed governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday.

“While the Federal Reserve has an inherent responsibility for financial stability, it has an incomplete set of authorities and a limited regulatory perimeter in a financial system that has large capital markets and a fragmented regulatory structure,” Brainard said, an explicit recognition that the Fed may only be able to go so far in its creation of a so-called “macroprudential toolkit.”

The tools most easily at hand, Brainard said, are those associated with its supervision of the largest and most complex financial institutions. Those could include tailoring annual stress tests to target types of lending the Fed has come to see as risky, or the imposition of higher capital buffers as a remedy against frothy markets. She said the Fed is also exploring the use of stricter margin requirements.

Brainard said that such tools could in theory take pressure off monetary policy in fighting financial bubbles, allowing the Fed to target pockets of instability while leaving interest rates lower to support the rest of the economy.

But she also acknowledged the political and practical limits. Some countries, for example, have imposed restrictions on mortgage borrowers to curb property bubbles, but she said that might be politically impractical in the U.S.

“We do have to be very realistic about working on the borrower side,” she said.

The discussion over how to best guarantee financial stability has become a central one at the Fed. Policymakers have cited the potential for a new crisis to arise out of unexpected corners of the financial system, and are studying tools to try to identify problems early and nip them in the bud.

Brainard said that in the Fed’s review of so-called macroprudential tools it has become apparent that the central bank will face limits because of the breadth and complexity of U.S. capital markets that include shadow banks, a large mortgage lending market, and other credit channels the Fed cannot easily reach. Other agencies, therefore, may need to be involved in macroprudential oversight even though they don’t necessarily have a financial stability mission.

She noted, for example, that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could enact mortgage lending rules that would slow down a real estate bubble, but under its mandate might only do so if consumers were felt to be directly at risk, not financial institutions.

“The Federal Reserve is seen as the agency with the broadest sight lines across the economy,” she said. But “no U.S. agency yet has access to complete data regarding bank and nonbank financial activities.”

Brainard also said she was hopeful Congress would give the Fed more leeway in setting capital rules for traditional insurance companies that don’t pose the same risks as the larger and more inter-connected institutions the central bank is focused on in its financial stability regulations. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)