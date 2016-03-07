FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Brainard says wants to see persistence on inflation
March 7, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

Fed's Brainard says wants to see persistence on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday that while positive January data on core inflation was very encouraging, it is not enough to bolster the view that the Fed should raise rates soon.

“Inflation matters a great deal to us as we think about the policy path forward,” Brainard said during an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

While January’s data was good, “it’s just that - a data point,” she added, “and for me... I want to see a pattern, some persistence. That would give me some comfort.”

Earlier on Monday, Brainard said in a speech that the U.S. central bank should be patient in assessing the economic outlook and the need for further rate hikes. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

