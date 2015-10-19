FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Brainard urges easing regulatory burden for small banks
#Funds News
October 19, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Brainard urges easing regulatory burden for small banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators should try to make it easier for small lenders to comply with rules aimed at making the nation’s financial system more stable, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday.

“We can reduce burden where possible, particularly for community banks,” Brainard said in prepared remarks that did not touch on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

The Fed and other U.S. banking regulators are currently conducting a once-a-decade review of regulations required by a paperwork reduction that was signed into law in 1996.

Brainard, who was speaking before bankers at an outreach meeting for the review, said possible areas for regulatory relief include considering whether community banks should be subject to the so-called Volcker rule, which blocks banks from making speculative trades with their own money.

“Exempting banks with less than $10 billion in assets from its requirements would significantly help reduce burden on smaller institutions,” she said. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
