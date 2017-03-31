Fed could pause rate hikes when it begins to shed bonds -Bullard

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes when it begins shedding its bond holdings, a move that would have little effect on financial markets, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

"It's a possibility that you'd pause on the rate hike and end the reinvestment program," Bullard told reporters, adding the Fed could be ready to put out a plan for shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by the second half of this year. "I think it would have relatively minor effects on the market yields," he added.