5 months ago
Fed could pause rate hikes when it begins to shed bonds -Bullard
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 5 months ago

Fed could pause rate hikes when it begins to shed bonds -Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hikes when it begins shedding its bond holdings, a move that would have little effect on financial markets, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.

"It's a possibility that you'd pause on the rate hike and end the reinvestment program," Bullard told reporters, adding the Fed could be ready to put out a plan for shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by the second half of this year. "I think it would have relatively minor effects on the market yields," he added.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

