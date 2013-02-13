FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bullard says doubts Fed will adopt thresholds for bond purchases
February 13, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

Bullard says doubts Fed will adopt thresholds for bond purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JONESBORO, Ark., Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its guidance on when it will end its massive bond purchases, because differences among policy-makers are to great to forge a consensus around adopting specific thresholds, a senior Fed official said on Wednesday.

“It seems sensible but I don’t think we are going to be able to do that,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters. “The asset purchase program is too controversial, both inside and outside the committee, and I don’t think the chairman can garner enough agreement,” he said.

