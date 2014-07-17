FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Bullard says he worries about bond market bubble
July 17, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Bullard says he worries about bond market bubble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OWENSBORO, Kentucky, July 17 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday he worries about low bond yields and whether a bond bubble is forming.

“Bond yields are extraordinarily low,” Bullard told a business group in Owensboro, Kentucky, when asked whether the bond market was overbought and a bubble was forming. “I have worried some about this issue. I think when the 10-year Treasury was at 160 basis points, that seemed especially low to me.” (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)

